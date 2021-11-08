A young married couple was shot dead in the Lashar village. They hadn’t been married for too long and were cousins.

Newlywed Couple shot dead in Pakistan, Both were Cousins

According to police, the incident took place in Long Khan Lashari village, where gunmen opened fire and killed the couple.

Police say the victims were cousins ​​and had got married five months ago. Both had taken refuge in relatives’ houses.

Police have taken the bodies into

custody and have shifted them to the hospital. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

It is to be noted that recently, on Friday, two dead bodies were found, with nooses around them, in a Sanghar house.

One of the deceased was a woman. The two were also cousins but not married. Neighbors found the bodies, and the victims were shifted to a hospital. It is unknown at this time what was the motive behind the incident.