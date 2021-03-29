Newlywed Couple Poisoned To Death by In Laws For Love Marriage in Pakistan

In yet another incident of domestic violence, in-laws allegedly poisoned a couple after they tied the knot out of their own free-will a week ago in Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the couple identified as Shaukat and Rukhsana, married a week ago and the bride’s in-laws who were unhappy with the marriage allegedly poisoned the couple in Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil.

“Our daughter’s in-laws were not happy with the marriage and gave poison to the couple, which became a cause of their immediate death,” the girl’s family alleged. “We shifted our daughter to the

hospital in an unconscious state, where she breathed her last,” they blamed.

The police while commenting on the entire episode said that the matter had come into their knowledge and they would proceed in light of the findings of the post-mortem report.

Incidents of couples being killed in the name of honour over free-will marriages have been reported in the country previously.

In one such incident in 2020, a young couple was killed in the name of honour, days after they tied the knot out of their own free-will in Abbottabad.

The police said the couple had contracted a freewill marriage against the will of their parents a few days back. An FIR of the incident has been registered and an investigation launched to arrest the culprit(s).