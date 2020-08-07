Newlywed Bradford Teen Bilal Zeb, 18, Drowned in Linton Falls, Mum in Comma Has No Idea of Son’s Death

Muhammed Bilal Zeb, 18, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, son of Shaheen Akhtar, was swimming at the picturesque Linton Falls, near Grassington, when he got into difficulties as temperatures shot to above 30 degrees.

Rescue teams and members of the public attempted to resuscitate Muhammed but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said they were contacted at 7.40pm, last Friday, with a report that an 18-year-old man from Bradford was in difficulty in the water at the beauty spot.

‘Officers arrived at the scene at 7.55pm and a local Police Community Support Officer provided CPR until Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics arrived shortly after.

‘Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man sadly

died.’

A posting on Facebook confirmed that Muhammed was married five weeks ago and added that his mother is in an intensive care unit at a Manchester hospital.

It read: ‘Muhammad Bilal Zeb has sadly passed away by drowning at Linton Falls In the Yorkshire Dales. Bilal got married 5 Weeks Ago.

Thousands have expressed their condolences to the family following the tragedy.

‘North Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all on scene.

‘The team co-ordinated the rescue with the fire service. CPR was administered by the rescue services but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.’

The spokesman said 14 team members attended the two-and-a-half-hour rescue attempt.

Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: ‘Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man.

‘Thoughts very much with family and friends. Sadly another water-related death at one of our natural beauty spots.’