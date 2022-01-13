Newly-Wed Man Shot Dead While Resisting Robbery in Karachi

A newly married man was shot to death on resistance against robbery at Kashmir Road Karachi.

As per details, he was married three days back. The newlywed man was shot by robbers while rescuing his mother from the robbers. In Clifton, a citizen who withdrew Rs 73 million from a bank lost his life during a robbery resistance.

A shooting took place near Baldia Furniture Market in which one person was killed. So far, the police have not been able to nab the

culprits. Three people have been killed in a few hours during various incidents of robbery resistance in Karachi. Police Chief Imran Yaqub Minhas has taken stern notice of the killings and ordered immediate action.

Police Chief Imran Yaqub Minhas took notice of the loss of lives of various persons during the robberies and formed special teams to arrest the accused.

A spokesman for the Karachi police chief said that while ordering immediate arrest of the accused, the police chief directed all field officers to monitor the police patrolling on their own.