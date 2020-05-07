Newly-Wed Actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai Thanks All Fans and Well Wishers

Newly-wed actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai just shared an adorable photograph on social media, after the two love birds tied the knot in Lahore last month.

FOR ALL OF OUR FANS & WELL WISHERS WITH LOVE. We would like to thank all our friends fans and well wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings good wishes and love showered on us after our nikah was carried out on the 04.04.2020

With love. Samina & Manza

Two legendary stars Samina Ahmed, 70, and Manzar Sehbai, 70, got married on 4th April 2020. According to latest reports, veteran Pakistani actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai tied the knot on April 4, 2020.

Samina was previously married to film director Farid Ahmed, who passed away in 1993. She is known for her acting skills in TV plays such as Alif Noon, Bol Meri Machhli, Aakhri Baarish, Dhoop May Sawan and Meray Humdum Meray Dost.

In recognition of the actor’s art, the government of Pakistan honoured her with the Presidential Medal of Excellence. On the other hand, Manzar Sehbai is known as a legendary actor and the brother of renowned

poet Sarmad Sehbai. He last faced the screen in Alif.

Samina Ahmad is a Pakistani Television Actress, stage performer, Television Producer and Television Director. She is a veteran TV actress with over 50 years of work experience. She was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Pride of Performance in 2011. Ahmad performed for many PTV’s hits like Waris (1979), Alif Noon, and as “Nusrat” in “Family Front”. One of her most recent roles include Bi Jaan in Hum TV’s acclaim series Suno Chanda and Suno Chanda 2.

Manzar Sehbai is a Pakistani actor who appears in Lollywood films and serials. He has worked in different drama serials and made his film debut in 2011 with Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol for which he won Lux Style Awards and SAARC Film Awards. In 2013, he appeared in Zinda Bhaag, Pakistan’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film in 2013’s Academy Awards.currently appearing in drama Alif.