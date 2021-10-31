Newborn baby kidnapped and replaced With a Doll in Hospital Bed in Rawalpindi

A newborn baby was abducted from Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi after alleged abductors replaced the child with a doll.

The tragic incident at ICU Ward at the Holy Family Hospital, where the suspects replaced the child in the baby bag with a stuffed doll in order to deceive the family. As per details, wife of Nambal village’s resident, Shahid Mahmood gave birth to a baby on October 30 at the Holy Family Hospital, the infant was kept in ICU.

The woman returned back to his bed after feeding her child at the ICU in today’s morning after which no one was allowed to visit the child

by the ward staff. The aunt of the baby found a toy doll at her place when she went to change the clothes of the newborn.

The family staged a protest against the hospital adminstration.

Later, rhe family approached the New Town police station in the city and had filed an application regarding the abduction as the police said that they are examining the CCTV footage of the incident.

The Medical Superintendent of the Holy Family Hospital said that the incident occurred around 1:00 pm and the peads department has been completely sealed.

“The hospital administer will extend its complete cooperation with police,” he said.

Similar incidents have occurred previously and in one such case, a shrewd burqa-clad woman had kidnapped a newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily.