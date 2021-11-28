New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter made her own way to a hospital to have her baby, covering the kilometers from her suburban home to a maternity ward on a bicycle.

New Zealand lawmaker cycles to hospital in labour, gives birth

Julie Genter was already in labor, and she gave birth an hour later. “Big news!” the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening,” she wrote.

The Green party’s spokesperson for transport was not doing this for the first time – she was a minister three years

ago when she took a similar trip. Ms Genter, 41, is a well-known and outspoken cycling advocate.

“My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital — though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later,” Genter wrote.

“Amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad,” said Genter, a dual New Zealand-US citizen who was born in Minnesota and moved to the Pacific country in 2006.

The island nation of 5 million already has a reputation for down-to-earth politicians. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern famously took maternity leave while in office and brought her three-month-old to a United Nations meeting as she was still breastfeeding.