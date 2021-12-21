New York City mayor says people who get Covid booster will receive $100

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that residents who get a Covid-19 vaccine booster by the end of the year will receive $100 from the city.

Covid-19 cases surged in New York City and across the United States over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country’s testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and

gatherings.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the United States with lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an unvaccinated man in Texas, officials said.

The spike in Covid-19 cases is alarming public health officials, who fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended on Saturday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.