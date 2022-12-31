New Zealand, Australia, and some other countries are the first to mark the arrival of 2023 while preparations for lavish celebrations are underway around the globe.

New Year celebrations kick off as world rings in 2023

As Pakistan and some other countries are waiting to begin the countdown, and some others already stepping into the next year, sights of the jubilant occasion have already started flooding social sites, showing

frenzy among masses who are ready to bid adieu to 2022.

Following Pacific Islands, Auckland followed suit to ring in 2023 as a large number of citizens gathered in the capital for the firework display.

Viral pictures and clips from Sydney show a huge display of fireworks illuminating the sky in variant colours.

Japan and Thailand entered 2023 with gigantic fireworks.

In China, masses release balloons as they flock to ring in 2023 despite the Covid outbreak in Wuhan.