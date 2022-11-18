Elon Musk has just published on Twitter its new Privacy policy.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach, Elon Musk

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.

This means that he is limiting the hate speech or the trolling that usually takes place on Twitter. He further made a statement that Negative/hate tweets will be max

deboosted & demonetized. So we think he is definitely trying to make Twitter a happy place where no hate is driven for others.

He further tweeted that Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump’s decision has not yet been made. Kathie Griffin’s account was banned because she used Elon Musk as her name in November. While Jorden Peterson was suspended early this year along with Babylon Bee which runs satirical news.

Elon also gave information on Twitter that so far Trump hasn’t given a green node for his account.

So we can finally say Twitter 2.0 has begun and Elon is taking it in the right direction.