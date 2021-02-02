New requirement for all British citizen arriving in Mirpur Division are imposed by district administration.

New Rules: British Citizens To ‘Stay Indoors’ for 14 Days After Arriving in Mirpur

As per notification issued by local administration of Mirpur below are the new requirements for passengers arriving in Mirpur.

Every foreigner returnee, or his host, shall disclose their information to local police station or to the office of undersigned.

All overseas Kasmiris who visit or want to visit district Mirpur are directed to ‘stay inside’ for 14 days commencing the date of their arrival. In case of any violation passenger will kept in observation for twenty (20) days at designated locations by local authorities.

All costs related to such compulsory ‘staying in observation’ shall be borne by the violator.

All returnees are directed to cooperate with district administration, police and health teams.

In case of any violation legal

action shall be taken against the violator.

Deputy commissioner Mirpur, Raja Thair Mumtaz, while talking to a local media said, information desks for overseas Pakistanis are organized at entry points of Miprur, Dhangali and Mangla bridge, where they have to register themselves, and are required to fill the form before entering in the Mirpur District.

Passenger are required to fill their contact information, address where they will be staying in Mirpur.

A team compromising of Health department, Magistrate and local police will visit the passengers at their place of stay and a free of cost PCR test will be conducted and the team will decide to allow the passengers to further ‘stay indoors’ if they are allowed to visit outside.

Deputy Commissioner said all these measure are taken to control the new strain discovered in UK for being spread in Mirpur.

These requirements are only of Mirpur Division, (Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber).