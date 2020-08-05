New Car Sales Rise for First Rime in 2020 as Dealerships Reopens in UK

British new car registrations rose 11 percent in July — the first monthly increase in the market so far this year — as showrooms throughout the United Kingdom were open for their first full month since stay at home rules measures eased.

The rise followed other signs of a gradual recovery in Britain’s economy after its historic 25 percent contraction in March and April.



House prices and manufacturing have risen, although jobs cuts are mounting in the retail sector.



Dealerships reopened their doors to customers on June 1 in England, June 8 in Northern Ireland, June 22 in Wales and June 29 in Scotland after being closed since mid-March.



The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry group cautioned that pent-up demand had boosted the 174,887 sales recorded in July.



“By the end of September

we should have a clearer picture of whether this is a long-term trend,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said in a release.The SMMT has been lobbying for additional support for the sector, including a possible scrapping scheme.July’s increase in sales was the first since December 2019, but year-to-date demand is down more than 42 percent and the SMMT’s latest forecast predicts a full-year drop of about 30 percent.Brand winners/losers

UK market leader Ford rose 10 percent last month, and Volkswagen, at No. 2, increased sales by 2.9 percent. Third-place Audi was up by 16 percent. BMW, at No. 4, rose by 24 percent. Rounding out the top five was Mercedes-Benz, which recorded a 15 percent decline in July.

Among other brands, Vauxhall sales dropped 6 percent; Hyundai’s registrations fell 4 percent, while sister brand Kia increased sales by 28 percent. Jaguar made a 9.2 percent gain, Land Rover boosted its volume by 38 percent and Mini’s sales climbed 49 percent.