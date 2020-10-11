Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Imran Khan is the most incompetent prime minister in country’s history and very soon they will send packing this ineligible and selected prime minister.

Never Saw Such An Incompetent Prime Minsiter in History: Says Bilawal

Addressing the lawyers here at Karachi Bar Association on Saturday, Bilawal said that if the Leader of Opposition was denied freedom of expression in Parliament then where else would he (opposition leader) speak freely. “If we are unable to raise your issues in Parliament then we are compelled to do so on the roads,” said the PPP chairman.

Opposition leaders are not allowed to speak. Shahbaz Sharif has been sent to jail, while Khursheed Shah is still in jail and one of PSF activists,

Mumtaz Ali Khan, from Gilgit-Baltistan, was arrested in 2005 and convicted in 2014 by military courts. He warned that if the future of genuine political activists is destroyed then they would be replaced by non-democratic and non-political people. He said that when they tell the sitting Prime Minister that you are selected, this system is hybrid, and you are robbing our democracy and human rights the selected PM in response says that he is ‘democracy’.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended invitation to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address PDM public meeting being held in Karachi hosted by PPP in the memory of Shuhuda-e-Karsaz on October 18.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the first public rally of the opposition alliance Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala on October 16 hosted by the PML-N