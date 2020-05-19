Never Ending SAGA of Fashion QUEEN Faryal Makhdoom and Boxing KING Amir Khan

Here is the complete timeline of Amir and Faryal Saga. From Engagement to Marriage, Breakup to Patch-up and all the family feud, including Frayal’s parents and Amir’s parents interference. It Still continues and is never gonna ending.

Faryal Makhdoom born in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America her father, Shaukat Makhdoom and mother, Zia Makhdoom have a Pakistani family background. Faryal graduated from Rutgers University School of Arts & Sciences in political science and journalism.

Her husband Amir Iqbal Khan brought up in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Amir Khan’s father named Shajaad Khan commonly known as Shah Khan and mother Falak Khan both migrated to United Kingdom when they were child.

Amir was only 17 years old when he won gold medals at the 2003 Junior Olympics, the 2004 European Student Championships and the 2004 World Junior Championships.

Amir and Faryal met in 2011 and tied Know in 2013

Faryal was only 20, and Boxer Amir was 26 when both were introduced by mutual friends in 2011 in a busy restaurant overlooking the New York skyline, Both married in 2013.

Faryal Moves to UK from USA and Started Living with in Laws

Soon after the lavish ceremony the couple moved into a Bolton bungalow that Amir shared with mum Falak, dad Shah, brother Haroon and sister Mariyah. Amir and Faryal welcomed their first child, a daughter Lamaisah in May 2014.

Rainbows and Butterflies that Faryal Imagined

Faryal who had imagined that her marriage with boxer would be like all rainbows and butterflies, but she recounted how her marriage to Amir is nothing like she had imagined.

But it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies during an interview in March 2017, Faryal recounted how her marriage to Amir is nothing like she had imagined.

She told, “I felt everyone thought that Amir Khan’s wife had this beautiful life. But I was miserable, depressed.”

But it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for Faryal. Faryal recounted how her marriage to Amir is nothing like she had imagined.

“In my head, living with my new husband was going to be this fairy tale, but it was hard and I didn’t have any friends. Bolton is very backward. Compared to New York (her hometown), it’s a village.”

Typical Pakistani Mother-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law Feud Started in December 2016

The bizarre whirlwind which started in December of 2016 when Faryal gave posted some inside details about her in-laws on Snapchats detailing their abusive behaviour towards her.

7 December 2016 on Faryal gave the media some very explosive inside details about her in-laws when she posted Snapchats detailing their abusive behaviour towards her.

She wrote, that she raised her voice “because there are so many Pakistani daughters-in-law who go through this and never speak up.”

In a thread on her public Snapchat account, Faryal listed a string of accusations against her sister-in-law and her parents-in-law. That they mistreated her and her daughter.

That they tried convincing Amir to divorce her, when she was 9 months pregnant with their daughter, Lamaisah; and that her sister-in-law actually used to hit her when Amir wasn’t at home.

Faryal Mentally and Physically Tortured by in Laws

She also claimed: Amir’s eldest sister Tabinda slammed the door on me. “Tabinda hit me and she threw a remote at me, which missed. Mariyah cropped me out of family photographs, which was hurtful, and has said nasty things about me.”

Her sister-in-law hit back against the allegations and responded with Snaps saying, “Do I look like I can beat someone up.”

Faryal named “Michael Jackson” and ‘Gold Digger’ by in-Laws

Faryal appeared on British TV channel ITV’s This Morning show and spoke about how her sister and brother-in-law called her “Michael Jackson” and “fake” on social media, and publicly humiliated her by calling her a “gold-digger”.

My relationship with Amir’s family was ‘one-way love’, says Faryal Makhdoom in first TV interview

“For Amir’s sake, I had always tried to play my part [with my in-laws] and I felt it was one-way love. We never stopped talking to Amir’s family. I want to make that clear. They stopped talking to me and Amir for absolutely no reason. Amir had nothing to do with this,” she said.

Her interview prompted her father-in-law to call Faryal “a very evil woman.”

The situation escalated further as Amir’s parents got involved in the drama. Faryal’s in-laws refuted her accusations of abuse, saying, “we haven’t done anything to her.”

Boxer’s parents claimed that their problem with Faryal stemmed from her choice of clothing. “We’ve been asking Amir to tell Faryal not to dress [in immodest clothes], and even if she’s wearing them, she shouldn’t put her photographs up on social media.”

However, this did not go down well with Faryal, because next Faryal hit back at her in-laws, to prove a point… she wrote in the Snap story, “My dressing is an issue? Double standards? Like Harry lying without clothes and drunk at a girl’s house, sisters wearing no ‘dupatta’. I guess that’s [because] that’s their blood & I’m just a daughter-in-law.”

Faryal Makhdoom’s parents break silence over family drama

When Faryal’s parents were contacted for their opinion on the public spat between their daughter and her in-laws. They responded “Why is the media saying that there is a rift between Amir and Faryal?” (Clearly, they don’t follow their daughter on Snapchat… or Instagram… or Twitter.)

Faryal’s parents were most upset upon hearing that Amir’s father was certain their daughter’s marriage was headed towards divorce, which gave them “sleepless nights.”

They pleaded with Faryal’s in-laws on national television to treat her as one of their own, “Please accept the girl as your own daughter. And so please don’t say such a word to any girl, to anyone’s daughter. We are parents too.”

Boxer Stuck the middle of tug of war between His Wife and His Parents

Amir, caught in the middle of this tug of war, tweeted a note apologising for his wife’s behaviour and asked the two parties to stop, threatening to leave the family otherwise.

“I apologise for the silly picture and message my wife Faryal put up. Here is me working my a– off… and my wife and my family are just destroying my name… This is getting to a point where they will lose a husband and a son. Childish behaviour. Both parties need to stop this. I’ve had enough.”

Faryal immediately apologised on Snapchat for sharing the photograph of her brother-in-law, Haroon: “I was a bit angry and felt the need to justify myself. I didn’t realise that anger took over me and I hurt so many of my followers and young girls who follow me, so I apologise.”

Just when you thought it was over…

Amir was still hopeful that both sides would reconcile and everything would be back to normal. “Whatever happened, happened. Inshallah one day it will be sorted out. We want to be one family. It will take time but everything will be sorted out,” he told

On New Year January 2017 Amir Khans Tape Scandal Surfaced

When new year 2017 started, a tape of Amir Khan with a mystery woman is leaked online… double cringe. The video was recorded weeks after his wedding to Faryal in 2013, which led to talk about a string of pre- and post-marital affairs the boxer has been linked to.

The couple appeared on The Morning show to speak about the leaked tape. Faryal and Amir defended the video claiming that someone close to them leaked it.

Faryal was “absolutely disgusted” by the videos. Amir was ‘upset’ with the incident and said, “It does upset me cause a lot of youngsters look up to me and they see me as a role model and for the video to come out, it’s sad.”

Valentines Day 2017 and Everything’s (seemingly) smooth sailing …

In a display of marital bliss, Faryal took to Snapchat to show off her larger-than-life diamond wedding ring on Valentine’s Day – because why not? #HatersGonnaHate, right?

Amidst all this family drama, Faryal swore to stand by Amir, she tweeted, “no matter what happened. And I will fight to live with you until my last breath. I love you baby! Happy 30th Birthday @amirkingkhan you deserve everything!”

Next up, Amir expressed how his relationship with Faryal became stronger after the brawl. Speaking to

The media he said, “It’s all just petty stuff really. It was small stuff that just got big. It has been difficult but obviously, it has made us stronger as a couple. I love my wife and everything she has always been there for me.”

And recognising the value she adds to his life, Faryal said, “I think after everything Amir has been through I’m the only one still standing here – no one else is. I don’t see some of his friends, I don’t see some of his family members.

“So all the people who said his wife’s not going to be around and his wife is after his money you know what I’m still here at the lowest point of my husband’s life.”

But all good things come to an end.

However, this public declaration of love didn’t last for so long, after Faryal and Amir had flown down to Dubai to celebrate her birthday. Amir accused Faryal of cheating on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

This was followed by a Twitter spat between the couple, some name-calling, and years of pent-up emotions coming to the fore. All the while dragging an oblivious Joshua into the mix.

Amir then bid farewell and headed to Dubai to relive his bachelor days and ‘clear his head.’ But with Faryal pregnant with her second child, and Amir allegedly dating a Pakistani model, things got far too messy for anyone to deal with.

Pictures of Amir partying hard in Dubai surfaced and invited backlash from fans. The boxer apologised and blamed Faryal for his doings.

“It’s what my ex-wife’s drawn me to do. I don’t want to live like this. I only went out yesterday because I’m so stressed out with all that drama that’s gone on and I wanted to let myself go. I’m not one of those type of guys that likes drama and she was really nasty to me.”

Faryal, on the other hand, was ready to ‘move on’ and took a dig at her husband by retweeting a message which read: “Cheating is a choice, not a mistake.”

Faryal Makhdoom announced on social media that she is pregnant with her second child

In another shocking revelation, Faryal Makhdoom announced on social media that she is pregnant with her second child. Faryal vowed to raise her child alone. “Faryal’s announcement came as a shock to everyone involved but she doesn’t want anything more from Amir now.

She told him she will happily bring up their new child without his support, and the divorce is going ahead… She very clearly stated that she does not need Amir’s help.”

Amir Khan claims Faryal did not tell him about her second pregnancy in Sep 2017

The pregnancy came as a shock to Amir, he shared in a Snapstory that he found out about Faryal’s pregnancy through social media. He promised to be there for their daughter Lamaisah, their unborn child and Faryal during this period.

Nope. Still not over.

Nonetheless, he maintained that the divorce was still underway. “So Faryal and I are not together, I have filed for divorce.”

Faryal realised that she didn’t want her daughter to grow up in a ‘broken home’. She tweeted an apology which read, “My daughter and unborn child will not deserve a broke home, That is why I have decided that it is time to put our differences behind us and start afresh.”

However, Amir responded that the divorce was final, and thanked Faryal for putting an end to the false allegations against his family.

Strange turn of events Couple Reunited in November 2017

In a strange turn of events, Amir shared a picture of the two cuddling together on the sofa. Both seemed happy to be back together after having worked out their differences.

The boxer captioned the photo: “With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending.”

Faryal also shared a photo of her and Amir on Instagram and wrote: If it’s real they’ll find you no matter how far you go…Faryal was also spotted in Bolton, England next day with her wedding ring on.

Boxer Amir Khan Reveals Why He Didn’t Divorced Faryal Makhdoom

Here’s what Amir had to say: “Faryal and I did not go through with the divorce because it is banned in Islam to opt for a divorce when the wife is pregnant. I have learned my lesson. It was surely a wake-up call for us both and we believe, it will only make us strong. I think we will be married forever. – Amir Khan.”

New Year 2018 Faryal Makhdoom Reveals She’s Forgiven Amir Khan’s Mistakes

The pair reconciled after the champion boxer came home from I’m A Celebrity, and Faryal has insisted she forgives him – and claimed he’s a changed man. She appeared alongside her husband on Good Morning Britain today. Faryal says her and Amir have put it all behind them -saying: “I have forgiven him. We have both made mistakes. I made the situation worse, getting him angry while he was away.

Amir Khan’s Luxury Mansion Off The Market After Patch Up with Faryal Makhdoom

Boxer Amir Khan has taken his 3,500 square foot home boasting a ground floor dedicated to a swimming pool, steam room and gym plus a home cinema and pool table, off the market after patching up his marriage with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Couple Welcome their Second Child in April 2018

Amir Khan is one beaming father, as he announced the birth of his second child – a girl.

The boxer shared a picture of his daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, with his 1.2million followers, writing: ‘With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz.’

Boxer’s Scandal with Beautician Just 2 weeks after his Daughter is Born

Devastated Faryal confronted a beautician Sophia Hammani who with Love Rat Amir Khan in a hotel just 17 days after the arrival of their second child.

Sophia admitted she had spent the night with the sleazy boxer in his hotel room after they met at a London club earlier last month. Sophia insists she didn’t know Amir had reconciled with his wife after the pair split up last August.

Sophia urged Faryal to leave Amir. She added: “Faryal needs to get a divorce, he’s gross. He’ll never stop cheating.”

Boxer’s Parents Claimed Faryal and Her Mum have Turned Boxer Amir Against Them.

Boxer Amir Khan’s father Shah Khan has branded Faryal Makhdoom as ‘controlling wife’ and has also accused her of trying to break the family apart.

Mr Khan claims Faryal has turned their former light-welterweight world champion boxer son against his parents. He further added, Faryal and her mother are behind this show, “They want to control everything about Amir. They’re running the show.

Boxer Amir Khan and Wife Faryal Makhdoom Announced Their Having THIRD Child A Baby Boy

In August 2019 Faryal told followers: “We’re having our third child, and we’re so excited and nervous at the same time. He or she, what will baby Khan be?”

Former I’m A Celeb star Amir said: “I’m going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is” before walloping it to release an explosion of blue confetti. Celebrating he raved: “Oh wow, it’s a boy! It’s a boy!”

The family is still at war as Amir Khan has not ended feud with his parents.

Amir Khan’s mother apparently left in “floods of tears” after she was left ringing his doorbell when she went round following news he was expecting another baby. She was left ringing his doorbell and was unable to see him. ‘After an hour, she returned home in tears, crying and sobbing since.

A family source said: “Amir is banned from talking to his parents by Faryal and her mother, who also ensure that he doesn’t mix with them. A spokesman for Khan said: “Nobody was at home so that’s why no one answered the door.”

Couple welcomed 3rd baby, their son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan on February 22, 2020. Amir who made about £60 million from boxing now lives with his wife and 3 children at a TWO detached properties house, a lavish family home and bachelor pad boast a customised trophy room, huge walk-in closets. His house boasts four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym and a ‘lad pad’ for Amir and his friends to hang out.