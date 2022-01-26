Social media users have requested the former wife of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Jemima, to return to Khan, raising questions about the future of Bushra Bibi, the premier’s third wife.

Netizens wonder where will Bushra Bibi go if Imran Khan and Jemima reunite

Jemima shared her score of a web-based puzzle game called Wordle. While many praised her for guessing the “word of the day” in just 2 out of 6 tries, one user had something more important to add.

“Please return, Imran khan is nothing without you, (he’s) being fooled by his friends,” said Twitter user named Caitiff Knight.

Jemima took notice of the tweet when Twitter user Paul shared a screenshot on their profile.

Jemima wrote a message

on his Twitter saying long live Pakistan on which PTI supporters say that Imran Khan is surrounded by vested interests from all sides. You should go back to him. However, some social media users say that if she goes back to Imran Khan, where will his current wife Bushra Bibi go?

“Every tweet. For the rest of my life,” she said hilariously.

“Pakistan Zindabad,” added Jemima in another tweet.

Jemima and Khan got married in 1995 and the former relocated to Lahore. In an article she wrote for The Times in 2008, Jemima revealed that she “over-conformed in eagerness to be accepted” into the “new and radically different culture.”

After being married for nine years, the couple amicably parted ways in 2004. They share two sons named Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan.