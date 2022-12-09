Netizens give hilarious response on groom gifting baby donkey to bride

Pakistani YouTubers Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed Khan are all over the news the groom has presented a unique gift to his wife during their Valima ceremony.

Azlan Shah said in an Instagram post, “I always knew Varisha loved baby donkeys, so this is my wedding gift for her.”

He further said that the child was not separated from the mother but was also brought along.

Azlan Shah also shared a video in which he said ‘I love animals, whatever people say, I love donkeys’.

The groom said that the donkey

was kept in a farmhouse on the Super Highway.

The pictures of YouTuber Azlan Shah went viral with his wife Warisha and a foal. This picture was enough to become viral on social media in no time.

Social media users since then cannot stop talking about the incident. Netizens are writing funny and sarcastic comments about couples. A user said, “I’m confused about which one is gifted? is that in a Black dress?”.

Another user wrote, “Good way to be viral, social media is only entertainment even you try to avoid such stuff but you can’t.” Let’s have a look: