Netizens declare Parizaad as ‘masterpiece’ of Pakistan drama Industry

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar who is currently playing the lead role in ‘Parizaad’, the drama which recently begun, with a unique story with a riveting narrative, has won people’s hearts.

With each episode, the audience is falling in love with the captivating performance of Ahmed Ali. In the latest episode of Parizaad which aired last night, social media users were left in awe with his transformation, which is in itself worthy of applaud.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, the drama cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Kiran Tabeer, Ushna Shah, Tania Hussain, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Yumna Zaidi Saboor Aly, and Mashal Khan.

I am just loving this drama with every passing episode. It is taking me to the classic PTV era with strong and brilliant script and performances. Indeed Ahmed Ali Akber is perfectly fit for the character and of course our very own Nauman Ijaz is great too like ever. The direction is awesome with fast pace as one gets so much involved and doesn’t feel bored, and anxiously wait for the next episode.

Everything but most impressive thing about this drama is that is is showing the difficulties the transgenders are facing in the society and

their non acceptance. This drama shows that they are humans just like you and me. They are also created by Allah SWT thus we are not given the authority to pass any judgements. The main man who plays Parizad is added to selective list of actors whose dramas I will watch. The way he portrays his character is so true to the reality. Also, the guy who plays Guru, hats off to him for doing a brilliant job. He performance and the delivery of dialogues reduced me to tears! I am so glad that this is not typical pakistani drama with battles between the rich and poor, typical bad sister in law, grandmother, aunty, money grabbing family members, gold diggers et, etc, etc. This drama shows the realities and struggles of poor people, dark skinned people and transgenders. Brilliant drama by so far and probably the best I am watching after Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Ishq Zahe Naseeb. Ashraf (Ranjha Ranjha Kardi), Ahmed (Parizaad) and Zahid Ahmed (Ishq Zahe Naseeb) are assets to the Pakistani entertainment industry. They make their character so real and watchable. Well done Team Parizaad. Each and everyone involved has done an amazing job.