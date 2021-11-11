Netizens declare Parizaad as ‘masterpiece’ of Pakistan drama Industry

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar who is currently playing the lead role in ‘Parizaad’, the drama which recently begun, with a unique story with a riveting narrative, has won people’s hearts.
With each episode, the audience is falling in love with the captivating performance of Ahmed Ali. In the latest episode of Parizaad which aired last night, social media users were left in awe with his transformation, which is in itself worthy of applaud.
Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, the drama cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Kiran Tabeer, Ushna Shah, Tania Hussain, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Yumna Zaidi Saboor Aly, and Mashal Khan.
I am just loving this drama with every passing episode. It is taking me to the classic PTV era with strong and brilliant script and performances. Indeed Ahmed Ali Akber is perfectly fit for the character and of course our very own Nauman Ijaz is great too like ever. The direction is awesome with fast pace as one gets so much involved and doesn’t feel bored, and anxiously wait for the next episode.
Everything but most impressive thing about this drama is that is is showing the difficulties the transgenders are facing in the society and