The news of actress Syra Yousuf and actor Bilal Ashraf are seeing each other has now started circulating on social media after their latest pictures have gone viral.

Netizens ask Syra Yousuf and Bilal Ashraf to Marry Eachother

Both have shared adorable photos on their respective Instagram accounts with each other and the netizens could not stop adoring the celebrity duo. Some of them want both to get married.

As soon as the photo was posted, followers of both actors started to ship the duo in the comments section such as ‘Beautiful couple,’ ‘Wazifa to get married, ‘Cute people’ and ‘Best couple.’

This is not the first time were seen together, earlier in her post, Syra revealed that she has found kindness in Bilal Ashraf. She took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the Superstar actor. She wrote, “Kind people are the best kind of people”.

Syra On 21 October 2012, married Shehroz Sabzwari, son of actor Behroze Sabzwari in a private nikah ceremony in Karachi. Their daughter,

Nooreh, was born in 2014. In December 2019, the couple announced their separation and got divorced in February 2020 she announced this on Instagram.

Bilal Ashraf was born in Karachi into an Urdu speaking family of Punjabi origins. Playing a Pashtun character in Janaan (2016) but himself not being one, he learned some Pashto for his role, enough to “look comfortable lip-syncing to songs.”

Ashraf received his early education from St. Michaels Convent School in Karachi. He studied visual effects direction at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania, United States. He did a double major in finance and arts. Later he went to Escape Studios in London to learn animation. He has ten years of experience behind the camera.

Ashraf initially worked as a hedge consultant in New York but he later quit his job and moved to London in order to study animation and visual effects on the insistence of his late sister, Sadia Ashraf, a director as well as a teacher of filmmaking at the New York University, who wanted to improve Pakistan’s cinema and with whom he created Radical Films. She is the reason he decided to become an actor.