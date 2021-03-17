A local court on Wednesday summoned Nestle company’s officials to explain their position after declaring the police report of the death case of a baby girl, in favor of the company as fake.

Nestle to Face Criminal Trial After Death of Baby Girl Due to Contaminated Milk in Pakistan

As per details, a Judge in Lahore’s Model Town court took up the matter and directed the company’s officials to appear before the court by 09 March 2021 in a death case of a baby girl due to contaminated milk Lactogen.

On a social media website Twitter, Advocate Hassan Ahmed Niazi shared development in the case through a video message.

Niazi said that daughter of a citizen namely Usman died due to drinking Nestle’s Lactogen. He said it took more than a year to lodge FIR against the company and took the same period in the submission of challan and starting a trial in the case.

“Police fear of Nestle that you can’t even imagine. The government and police both run away from

Nestle. Police made crystal clear report of Nestle which earlier was tampered and some forensic reports which were in our favor were disappeared, and the report was complete in favor of Nestle Company,” Hassan Niazi added.

He announced that the court had declared the police’s report as fake and had directed the company’s officials to appear before it to explain their position in the case.

“Everybody who raised voice against these companies was made salient. I personally know a person who fled away to Canada fearing that Nestle people could not do any harm to him.”

He said, “Police made full attempt to save the company but thank God the courts are still free and independent. The Magistrate was pressurized. The prosecutor was threatened with his transfer. 50, 50 lawyers appeared before the court while victim used to be all alone or I used to be with him,” he added.

Hassan Niazi while addressing the company’s officials said that they would pay the full compensation as per the sections of the relevant law. He complained that the media never reported against Nestle.