Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir revealed that due to her parents’ decent upbringing she didn’t feel the need to retaliate against Mohsin Abbas Haider ex-wife’s targeted antics to defame her.

Nazish Sheds Light On ‘Being Romantically Involved’ with Fatema Sohail’s Ex Husband

While there was a much ‘boiled up’ rivalry happening between Mohsin Abbas Haider and his ex-wife Fatema Sohail it was Nazish Jahangir who became the subject of unending controversies.

Mohsin’s ex-wife openly accused Nazish of being romantically involved with her husband.

The much-admired actress chose to stay silent on a subject which was very aggressively being imposed on her.

However she decided to break her silence at the set of GMP Shan-e-Sahoor, a show which has recently become a venue for various renowned personalities to unveil their hidden secrets.

Nazish decided to shed some light once and for all over an

issue which was eating her inside.

She declared that her very promising upbringing has never allowed her to defame or ridicule anyone so she decided keep her mouth shut.

She further declared that even if an individual is proving to be a ruthless enemy she would never stoop so low as to indulge in character assassination.

Nazish survived this ordeal also due to immense support from her father and further emphasised over the fact that it was Mohsin Abbas and Fatema Sohail’s very own choice to make their private matter public.

Nazish said, “I simply stayed quite during all this controversy period, I thought that my brought up doesn’t allow me to speak ill about anyone in any situation. I never think of doing character assassination of the other person even if he/she is my enemy.”

This hurdle however didn’t affect Nazish’s professional career at all.