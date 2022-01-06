Former Labour peer Nazir Ahmed has been found guilty of attempting to abuse a young girl and assaulting a boy under 11 in the 1970s.

Nazir Ahmed His Two Older Brothers Found GUILTY of Abusing Same Boy, 11, in UK

Ahmed, who was formerly Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, was today found guilty of offences against a boy and a girl dating back more than 40 years.

Ahmed was charged along with his two older brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, but both these men were deemed unfit to stand trial.

A woman told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court that Ahmed, now 64, had attempted to abuse her in the early 1970s, when the defendant was about 16 or 17 years old but she was much younger.

The former politician was also found guilty of a serious

assault against a boy under 11, also in the early 1970s and was found guilty.

The jury was played a recording of a telephone call between the two complainants, made by the woman after she went to the police in 2016.

Ahmed denied all the charges but was found guilty on Wednesday.

The former Labour peer resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after reading the contents of a conduct committee report which found he assaulted a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

The report made him the first peer to be recommended for expulsion but he resigned before this could be implemented.

Farouq and Tariq faced charges of indecent assault in relation to the same boy that Ahmed abused and, also on Wednesday, the jury found that they did the acts alleged.

The judge, Mr Justice Lavender, will determine on Wednesday afternoon when Ahmed will be sentenced.