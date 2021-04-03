BRADFORD MP has argued that the British Government “doesn’t have a coherent strategy” in relation to its ‘red list’, claiming that it is driven “by politics, not data” and is discriminatory.

Naz Shah Says UK Govt ‘Isn’t Serious To Protect Public’ As Pakistan Added to Red List

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, wrote to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, arguing that “the Government isn’t serious about protecting the British public”, after a number of countries were added to England’s red list yesterday.

From 4am on 9 April, people who have travelled from or through the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya or Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry to the country.

This means that British nationals in these countries now have less than a week to return to the UK, or will otherwise have to stay in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Hotel stays for the period cost £1,750 per person, and will be paid for by the traveller, although government advice says that those facing significant financial hardship as a result of this

charge will have an opportunity to apply for a deferred repayment plan when booking.

In a social media video posted yesterday, Ms Shah said she “raised questions” with ministers, on 16 March, about what data was being used to determine which countries were placed on the red list.

She received “no response”, she added.

On Tuesday, she wrote to Mr Raab and again asked what “scientific data” decisions were being led by.

With Pakistan “about to enter the red list” at the time of her letter to Mr Raab, Ms Shah asked why this decision was being made, despite countries such as “France, Germany and India” having “substantially higher numbers of infections” compared to Pakistan, and not being placed on the red list.

In her letter, Ms Shah added: “I have a large Pakistani diaspora within my

constituency, which is why I am writing to simply ask, what scientific data is any decision being led by?

“Earlier this month, I asked these same questions through parliamentary questions and received a holding response suggesting that more time is needed to answer the question, I am still waiting for an answer.