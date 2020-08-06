Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that even he has tried to achieve the level of beauty that many beauty products claim to provide to their customers.

Nawazuddin Siddqui Confesses Using Fairness Creams, Expecting Miraculous Results’

In his latest interaction with a newspaper, the actor opened up on a scene from his recently released Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai in which he is seen applying ‘Fair & Lovely’ cream on his face to make the colour of skin turn lighter.

“I too grew up applying these fairness creams, expecting miraculous results. In fact, I remember that once, I didn’t even realise that the cream I was using wasn’t Fair and Lovely, but some fake called Fare and Lovely. I spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer,” he said. “In mainstream Bollywood cinema,

is there any really dark actor, male or female? I had an inferiority complex at first. But I guess the good thing is, I realised that since I couldn’t do anything about my face, I would be better to start focusing on my craft.”

“I knew I was nothing when it came to my personality or my looks. It took some time to come out of that trauma, but I’m glad I made that decision,” he concluded.

However, his stance has since changed drastically. In 2017, Siddiqui called out Bollywood stars for endorsing fairness creams and the actor maintains his stand.

The actor had said, “Promoting a fairness cream is shamelessness. Stars must stop endorsing it. I keep saying this and I’ll always say that people should be ashamed of themselves for endorsing the fairness creams.”