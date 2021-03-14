Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aalia Siddiqui have reconciled their differences and decided to give their marriage a second chance.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Ends Differences, Says ‘Children Should Not Suffer’

She had filed for divorce from the actor in May 2020 after she accused Nawaz and his brother Shamas of domestic violence. However, nearly a year later she had a change of heart and does not want a divorce from him anymore

Aaliya said she has seen the actor’s soft and caring side now and will want to work on their marriage for the sake of our children. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aalia Siddiqui have two children, an eleven-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

“I had tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago, and couldn’t be with my children. During this time, I saw a different side of Nawazuddin, that of a caring father and husband. While I couldn’t be with our children, he took care of them and did everything for them.”

“He looked after them so well. He would also check on how I am doing as I was unwell. He has really impressed me

and proved that he is such a good father to our children. The kids also love him, so I want us to be a happy family once again,” she told an Indian media outlet.

She added that Nawazuddin took good care of us all through the crisis. “Maybe he never came across something like this in his life, so he never got the opportunity to take responsibility. But, now things are different, he is supportive and caring, and loving towards us.”

She said Nawaz is busy with work and yet he is making time for us. “So, we have decided to keep all our differences aside and are looking forward to a beautiful future together for the sake of our children.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed getting back with his wife, saying that he will always support her no matter what. “I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what.“