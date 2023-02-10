Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, film producer Aaliya Siddiqui, aka Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey, recently said that she will be heading for divorce with the actor after they got mired in a property dispute.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife decides to file for divorce amid property dispute

As the matter has taken a legal turn, she also claimed that Nawazuddin is currently ‘disowning’ their second child. In a new interview, Aaliya opened up about her recent interaction with the actor who came to visit her at his Andheri bungalow.

Nawazuddin, who is currently staying in a hotel, came to visit Aaliya and was seen speaking with her while standing near the bungalow gate. Aaliya posted a video of their bitter interaction on social media. In the video, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said that he has come after halting his shoot as he is always there for the kids.

Talking about the details of the video, Aaliya said: “Nawazuddin came a couple of days back, he wanted to take Shora for visa work. However, the truth is that Shora and I are citizens of Dubai and we don’t need to have any such requirements here.” She said she didn’t send her Shora with Nawazuddin after he asked for her.

“He has mentally harassed me a lot. I think I will divorce

him and fight for custody of my kids. I am not hungry for money but just shocked with his claims of disowning our second child. How can he say that our second child was born when we were in a live-in relationship? I have agreements which state us as husband and wife and will submit all of this in court,” she also added.

The problems between the two reportedly started when Aaliyah came back to Mumbai from Dubai with her children. Police said she had an argument with Nawazuddin’s mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, who later filed an FIR against her. Later, Aaliya said that she was being harassed at home and was denied access to bathroom and food.

On Friday, Aaliyah wrote on Instagram, “I regret giving my 18years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes. Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life.”

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2011. The two have two kids–daughter Shora and son Yaani.