Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Changed Back to Hindu Name and Filed for Divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed to be facing some serious issues in the marriage and has now filed for divorce. ‘There is not one but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz’ she added.

In a recent interview, Aaliya’s lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Siddiqui on May 7 through email and WhatsApp, but he is yet to respond.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two children together. In 2017, it was reported that their marriage had hit a rough patch, but the couple had refuted divorce rumours back then.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife a Hindu by birth who changed her name to Aaliya after marriage told she had changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months ago. She is also known as Anjali.

She added that “The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things

have escalated beyond repair,”.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been staying in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district following the loss of his younger sister. The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home till May 25.

Aaliya’s lawyers told, due to current crisis the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it.

The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members,” the lawyer said.