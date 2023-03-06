Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks his silence over his wife Aaliya’s allegations

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence over his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s allegations.

Amid all these allegations, the Sacred Games actor kept silent and did not respond to anything. However now, he felt the need to open up and share his side of the story finally.

Taking it to his Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a long note and wrote, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.” The note he shared read: “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children.”

She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s

her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand. He ended his statement by saying, “Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction.”

Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani. In January 2022, Nawazuddin’s mother filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor’s home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence.

Recently, Aaliya charged Nawaz with the alleged assault and lodged a complaint with Versova Police Station. On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the movie ‘Haddi’. He will be playing a trans-woman in the upcoming film.