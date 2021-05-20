Authorities decided on Tuesday to auction the Sheikhupura properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on May 20.

Nawaz Sharif’s Sheikhupura Properties to be Auctioned on May 20

The court ordered the Lahore and Sheikhupura deputy commissioners to sell Sharif’s immovable properties in their respective jurisdictions and deposit their proceeds within 60 days after receiving the order.

According to Express News, the decision to set a date for the bidding on properties by Sheikhupura DC had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Petitioner Ashraf Malik said that he had bought 88 kanals of land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz and also paid Rs75 million to the former premier.

“However, due to the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, the sale deed could not be implemented. Have approached the civil court for the implementation of the sale deed” the petitioner further added.

Sharif who was declared a proclaimed offender by the same court on September 9, 2020 due to his failure to join the Toshakhana – gift repository – case.

On April 19, the country’s top graft buster started the process of auctioning all the properties of Nawaz Sharif and his dependents and moved a two-page application in the Islamabad Accountability Court-III in connection with the Toshakhana case.

According to the NAB application, Nawaz had willfully and knowingly not surrendered to the court.

“Therefore,

the attached properties against which no objection/claims have been preferred before the court are required to be sold out as per prescribed procedure,” it said.

Providing details of the properties assets, NAB said Nawaz Sharif owns 467,950 shares in Muhammad Bakskh Textile Mill, 343,425 shares in Hudabiya Paper Mills, 22,213 shares in Hudabiya Engineering Company and 48,606 shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills.

He has eight accounts in various private banks, including three foreign currency accounts. Nawaz Sharif has Rs612,000 in his five local bank accounts. In his three foreign currency accounts, Nawaz has €566, $698 and £498 respectively.

According to the report, Nawaz owns a bungalow in Murree, a 15 kanal house in Changla Gali, Abbottabad and property in Upper Mall Lahore.

He and his dependents own more than 1,752 kanals of agricultural lands which include 936 kanal in Mouza Manak in Lahore, 299 kanal in Mouza Baduksani, 103 kanal in Mouza Mall Raiwind in Lahore, 312 kanal in Mouza Sultan, 14 kanal in Sheikhupura district and 88 kanal in Mouza Ferozwatan.

According to the ETO of Lahore and Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif also owns three luxury vehicles and two harvesting vehicles. Sharif has been in London since November 2019 when the PTI government gave him a rare permission to fly abroad to get medical treatment for a debilitating health condition.