The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday revealed that it has seized all properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in the illegal plot allotment case which also involves Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

Nawaz Sharif’s Properties Seized In Pakistan by NAB

The anti-graft body’s investigation officer, Abid Hussain, informed the court that earlier orders have been executed in the case and the property has been seized.

The court also fixed January 28 for Rehman’s indictment and summoned co-accused former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director-general Humayun Faiz Rasool at the next hearing.

The court had found Rehman, Nawaz, Rasool and another co-accused Bashir Ahmed guilty.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, Rehman had illegally acquired 54

plots, each measuring one kanal, at Canal Bank in H-Block of Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986 in connivance with then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the LDA rules, the exemption could be granted for 15 plots only. However, 54 plots were exempted in a single block on Nawaz’s approval.

Under the exemption policy, 70% of the land was supposed to remain with the LDA but it was never transferred.

Last year in November, an accountability court in Lahore declared former prime minister Nawaz an absconder and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him in an illegal plot allotment case.

During the previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor maintained that Rehman also included two streets in the allotted plots with Nawaz’s connivance.