Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s stay in London would not be affected even if the government cancels his passport after its expiry, as per sources within the party.

Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Over Stay’ in London Won’t Be Affected after Passport Cancellation

According to sources within PML-N, the stay of the former premier in London would not be affected even if the government cancels his passport. “Both sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain, are British citizens and the father could stay with them,” they said.

The PML-N said that instead of cancelling the passport in February, the government should move forward and cancel it today. “Nawaz Sharif will not be coming back just to get back his passport,” said the sources

within the party.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Wednesday that the government will revoke the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London in connection with his treatment, on Feb 16.

Moreover, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has also said that the passport of the former prime minister is going to expire in February and it is possible that he may apply for asylum in Britain.

“We want Britain to deport the former prime minister because his visa for 185 days has already expired,” he said adding that the PML-N leader has filed an application for an extension in his visa.

Shahzad Akbar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically directed to bring back Nawaz Sharif so that he could face legal proceedings against him like a common man.