Nawaz Sharif’s Expired Passport Will Not Be Renewed: PTI Govt

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport will not be renewed, saying the government can issue a special certificate enabling his return.

“The names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are on the exit control list (ECL) since August 20, 2018,” he said during a media briefing in Islamabad. “Those who have their names on ECL are not issued passports, neither are they renewed,” he added.

To a question, he said that names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are on the ECL on the advice of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said if Maryam Nawaz makes a request to remove her name from the ECL, it cannot be entrained as per the law.

Commenting on the former prime minister’s departure,

the veteran politician said, “Those who leave the country for politics can do anything for votes.” He further said, “What sort of a politician leaves the country by deceiving [the authorities]. The court’s one-time exemption to him was misused.”

About Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march, he said the government would not create any hurdle in their way till they follow the law of the land. “If the marchers follow the constitution and law, the government will not create any obstruction in their way,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said he has advised the PDM leadership to delay long march as the holy month of Ramazan will be approaching soon after their arrival. “I have not made any appeal to PDM leadership to delay long march, I have just asked them to rethink their decision keeping in view the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.