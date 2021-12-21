PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif Will Soon Return to Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

The Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the Avenfield case. In a media talk outside the court, she said that her father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon.

“Imran Khan’s time has come to an end. He is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can’t stay in power for long,” the PML-N remarked. She was referring to PTI’s recent defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections.

Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party for their performance. “JUI-F’s win is PML-N’s win,” she said, promising development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming years.

Sharif, 71, convicted

in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London, UK, since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases — Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia Steel Mills — was declared a proclaimed offender in December 2019 by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it with regard to other cases against him.

An accountability court in Pakistan in 2018 had sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison for owning assets beyond his known sources of income and one year for not cooperating with in the investigation of the Avenfield case.

In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, where illegal investments were detected. All sentences were to run concurrently.