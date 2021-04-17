Nawaz Sharif Will Be Killed If He Returns To Pakistan, Says ANP Leader

Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will be killed if he returns to Pakistan. He made these remarks in response to a question during a talk show on Bol TV.
Last month, the top leadership of PDM parties had traded barbs over Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in a meeting after which the difference within the alliance became clear.
The ANP had recently quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the party was served show cause notice by PDM secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate.
The show cause was also issued to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) whose Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reportedly tore the document during a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Sunday.