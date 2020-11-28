The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have been offered today (Saturday) at the Sharif Medical City.

Nawaz Sharif Who Skipped Dad’s Burial Now Skips Mum’s Burial in Lahore

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhktar. She is laid to rest at the Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reached Lahore via British Airways flight and was received in Lahore by members of the Sharif family and PML-L leaders and workers at the Allama Iqbal International airport earlier on Saturday morning.

Kosar, the sister of Nawaz

Sharif has also reached Lahore along with the body.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were released from Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday on parole to attend the funeral prayers Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to the notification, the release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son will be for five days.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved their five-day release besides allowing Shehbaz Sharif to receive the body of her mother at the airport.

Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Her condition had deteriorated and she could not regain her health due to old age.