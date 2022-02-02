Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with his sons was spotted visiting a factory in London instead of a hospital.

Nawaz Sharif Visits Factory in UK, While His Medical Reports Bars Him Visiting Pakistan

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment. According to the reports shared by national TV, the PML-N supremo visited the factory located in Nelson near Manchester, some 255 miles away from his London residence.

Moreover, former finance minister Ishaq Dar also accompanied Nawaz Sharif and inspected the factory where both the leaders were given a briefing.

Earlier, the Medical report of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC).

A fresh medical report of former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC), in which the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling to Pakistan on account of definitive medical treatment.

The report was submitted by Advocate Amjad Pervez during a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, in which members of the Sharif family have been accused of being involved in money laundering.

As per the report, the doctors have barred Nawaz Sharif from travelling and directed him to stay in London until angiography is conducted. The report mentioned that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from a heart ailment because of which coronavirus is dangerous for his health.

The report also revealed the ex-PM is under severe stress after the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The PML-N supremo has further been advised to continue activities without taking stress.