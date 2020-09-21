Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, speaking to a local news programmer, said he believes that the All Parties Conference (APC) is a failure and that Nawaz Sharif will now seek asylum abroad.

Nawaz Sharif to Take Political Asylum in the UK: Rashid

Rashid added that former prime minister Nawaz has shut all doors for his return to Pakistan after his address at the moot. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had spoken against the current government and prime minister, calling it a failure of democracy.

Speaking to the APC via video-link from London, Nawaz’s address centred on criticising the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he spoke on the “poor state” of Pakistan’s economy, “deteriorating” international relations, “muzzling” of media and “corruption within the PTI”.

“This is the principle of democracy in the world: when democracy is hit, the entire democratic system becomes meaningless,” he had said. Nawaz went on to comment that the root cause of problems being faced was that the country had been deprived of true democracy.

“The Constitution says that the opinion of people should be respected, which is the real

spirit of democracy,” he lamented.

“Pakistan has been constantly deprived of a democratic system […] When the vote is dishonoured, the entire democratic system becomes meaningless. When it is decided before the election process as to who will win and who will lose, then it can be guessed how the public is betrayed and how the public’s mandate is stolen,” he added.

Nawaz further alleged the government has enforced a “martial law”.

However, Sheikh Rashid questioned Nawaz’s credibility as he spoke against the establishment, noting that Nawaz “was brought to power by the former military ruler General Ziaul Haq”, and added he believes that “the PML-N supremo will now take political asylum in the UK”.

Similarly, the federal minister said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has clearly stated that the military has no interest in administrative matters and has told the political leaders to arrange the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on their own.

Sheikh Rashid said a call made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for resignations from the assemblies was muted by the APC itself.

“The expressions on the faces of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif at the APC were worth watching,” he remarked.