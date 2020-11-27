ormer prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s visa expired on November 18 and he engaged a legal firm in the UK for an extension in his visit visa for another six months on medical grounds.

Nawaz Sharif To Extend His UK Visit Visa for Another Six Months

The British government is expected to extend the visa of Nawaz Sharif for another six months.

Nawaz Sharif in his application said that his treatment in the UK could not be completed due to non-availability of doctors due to on going crisis.

Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted over corruption by the accountability court, had flown to London in November 2019, after the federal government gave him a rare permission to get abroad for medical treatment.

His UK visit visa had expired after completion of six months stay. A further renewal of six months required an exit from the UK before expiry and a re-entry to the UK after a visit abroad.

However, the above requirement can be waived in the event of serious illness. The sources also revealed that the UK authorities were told that even Nawaz Sharif could not travel

abroad due to severe illness.

According to a sources, Sharif’s visa application had been approved. However, there was no official confirmation from the British authorities.

Other sources said that the they were optimistic about the approval of Sharif’s application of visa extension.

A senior official in the law ministry believes that the timing of Sharif‘s recent illness appeared rather convenient as it coincides with his visa expiry date. He also admitted that it is not possible for the government to seek repatriation or extradition of Sharif from UK.

“It is established that convict Nawaz Sharif is fully aware of the proceedings of this case and deliberately concealing himself from the execution of processes of this court and absconding,” said a report submitted by the Foreign Office in the IHC.

The Foreign Office report said that the Pakistan High Commission in London stated on November 9 that the proclamation had been forwarded to Sharif’s residence via Royal Mail and that Sharif had received the proclamation.

The FIA later constituted a team for personally putting up the proclamation at the residence. However, some senior lawyers said it is impossible for the federal government to repatriate or extradite Nawaz Sharif.