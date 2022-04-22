Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that getting rid of Imran Khan is moment of relief for the entire nation.

Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan’s ouster is a ‘good omen’

Addressing a joint press conference in London with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former prime minister said economic recovery is a big challenge but they will put Pakistan back on the path of development.

Nawaz Sharif said that it was important to save the nation from Imran Khan. “He promoted a culture of bullying and rudeness”, he said adding that the economy has collapsed and it was not an easy task to improve it.

The PML-N supremo further said that he had never seen the deterioration of the political discourse in

the country, saying such environment that created by Imran Khan and they should be thankful for ousting him. He termed the previous government’s tenure as among the “blackest” in the country’s history and slammed Imran for his “U-turns”.

Nawaz Sharif said all the parties from all the provinces would have to play their role to together take the country out of the crisis-like situation. Nawaz thanked Bilawal for paying him a visit and said the two would have another meeting the next day.

Bilawal also congratulated Nawaz on the victory in the prime minister and Punjab chief minister’s elections that saw his brother Shehbaz Sharif and nephew Hamza Shehbaz elected to both the offices.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and expressed their determination to move forward with mutual understanding and consensus in national political affairs.