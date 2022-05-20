Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday condemned PTI’s Chief Imran Khan’s objectionable comments about Maryam Nawaz, saying that Khan does not know about the honor of mothers and sisters.

Nawaz Sharif says Imran doesn’t know mothers and sisters’ honor

Talking to the media in London, he said “Imran Khan does not know what status and respect women have in our Islamic society”. He added that on the one hand Imran Khan was mentioning the name of the state of Madinah and on the other hand he was doing things that were not seen in any of the dirties societies in the world.

Nawaz Sharif further said that what Imran

Khan had done to Pakistan was unprecedented in the history of the country and may not be found in the future also.

“The destruction Imran Khan has done in every field will have a profound effect on the future of Pakistan, something that will be difficult to fix again, he destroyed the country’s economy, society, and ethics, and laid the foundation for a culture of rudeness.”

“I cannot see Pakistan being devastated like this, I think the biggest culprit in the history of the last 70 years is Imran Khan,” he said.

He said that PML-N is ready for elections for a long time. “We have defeated Imran Khan in the by-elections during his tenure, and will again defeat him in the coming elections”, he concluded.