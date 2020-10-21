Pakistan’s super-rich former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, is living in London’s Avenfield since 1993, knocking four luxury flats together to make a single mansion, now worth at least £7 million.

Nawaz Sharif Ploughed Millions of Dirty Money into London, “A Safe Haven”

Nawaz shares it with his sons, Hassan and Hussain, his grand children.

Nawaz Sharif has been residing in London for nearly a year after being temporarily released from prison in Pakistan and given permission to leave the country for an eight-week trip for medical treatment.

The Avenfield flats, the prosecutors say, were bought with dirty money. They form just a fraction of a London property empire owned by Sharif’s family.

And prosecutors believe the money used to bankroll it was dishonestly acquired by Nawaz Sharif during his three terms as prime minister.

Nawaz is accused of using dirty money to buy at least 21 UK properties on top of the Avenfield flats, most at equally grand Central London locations, in Mayfair, Chelsea and Belgravia.

The total value of the properties is estimated at at least £32 million.

After the Panama Papers revealed hidden assets belonging to Mr Sharif’s family, he resigned as prime minister in 2017.

The following year a Pakistan court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption.

He has claimed that this and other corruption cases against him are politically motivated.

Recommended Analysis Panama Papers Leak Nawaz Sharif’s tilt at political survival cut short in Pakistan. In November 2019 he flew to London after the Pakistan authorities granted him leave to travel abroad for eight weeks to seek treatment for various conditions.

He sought an extension of his temporary release but the Pakistan authorities refused on the grounds that he had offered inadequate medical evidence and

ordered Mr Sharif to return home. But he refused to come back and is living in London.

According to the prosecutors, the Sharifs have for years moved their money in and out of Britain, Switzerland, the Middle East and the British Virgin Islands – to conceal its dishonest provenance.

Sharif’s two sons, Hassan and Hussain, fled Pakistan just as the charges against them were being drawn up last year, and have taken refuge in London.

In a series of statements to the Supreme Court and the JIT, the Sharifs have claimed that many of their properties – not only their London real estate, but other assets including a Saudi steelworks – were ultimately derived from a single original source: the sale, in 1980, of a 25 per cent stake in a Dubai steelworks once owned by Nawaz Sharif’s grandfather, Mian Sharif. They claim he sold this stake for about £1.2 million.

Then, they say, Mian Sharif entrusted this sum to his nephew, Mian Shafi.

Shafi gave it in cash to a now deceased Qatari prince, who agreed to invest in a company owned by the royal family. The prince made no written record of this because, Nawaz Sharif told the investigators, his grandfather ‘did not believe in documentation’.

The prince’s son wrote two letters to the court saying the story was true but provided no supporting documents.

According to the JIT, the Sharifs’ claim that they acquired so many valuable assets from their investment in Qatar was ‘false and concocted’.

Now Imran Khan’s government has told the UK home secretary Priti Patel in a letter to deport Mr Sharif, arguing she is “duty bound” to do so. It cites immigration rules that criminals sentenced to four years or more must be refused leave to remain in the UK.