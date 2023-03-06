Nawaz Sharif gets trolled for ‘shopping’ at Louis Vuitton in London

Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif became fodder for trolls for ‘looting the country’ and ‘citing health as an excuse to stay in England’ after a purported video of him arriving in a Rolls Royce car at luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s store in London went viral on Sunday.

While sharing the 18-second video, Twitter users, including leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), mocked the ex-prime minister with a sarcastic take on his visit and said the leader went to “collect his platelets count/ blood test results from London’s high end luxury designer shops”. The video shows Nawaz Sharif, who is seen wearing a mask, getting out of a car, and entering a store.

Saying Sharif is “responsible for

the destruction of Pakistan”, a user wrote, “Nawaz Sharif shopping at the world’s most expensive brand Louis Vuitton in a Rolls-Royce car worth half a million pounds (about Rs. 30 crores)!! He is responsible for the destruction of Pakistan.”

“Nawaz Sharif ran away from Pakistan to London with the excuse of health and platelets. Today Nawaz Sharif visited Louis Vuitton in his Bentley to collect his platelets count/blood test result,” wrote another.

Shariff, 73, was disqualified as the prime minister in July 2017 by Pakistan’s Supreme Court following a challenge to his office by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan based on the publication of the Panama Papers, which alleged that the Sharif family stashed away assets in London.