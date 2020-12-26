Nawaz Sharif Exposed for Trying To Develop Ties With Israel

Former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Ajmal Qadri, has claimed that ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent him to Israel to hold talks with Tel Aviv officials.

“It was a kind of study tour,” Qadri confirmed, the former politician said he had met senior officials of the Israeli foreign ministry and cabinet members during his visit.

Maulana Ajmal Qadri said that Israeli officials visited them at their hotel where they had an in-depth discussion on trade and other affairs.

“They wanted that Pakistan should not link normalization of political and diplomatic relations with Israel to Palestine issue,” he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while commenting on the admission said that it was unfortunate that Nawaz Sharif and his advisers were involved in back-door talks with Israelis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israeli media has claimed that the Pakistani delegation twice visited Tel Aviv in the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Israeli media, Nawaz Sharif sent the Pakistani delegation twice to Israel. A religious delegation

was led by Moulvi Ajmal Qadri.

Furthermore, he said the trade affairs mostly related to Pakistani textiles came under discussion during the meeting.

The Cleric said he had told the Israeli officials that Pakistan can’t have any relationship with Israel until Tel Aviv gives Islamabad “assurances” about the fate of Palestine.

Former JUI leader said that after concluding the visit, he met then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif twice.

“I told the prime minister twice that Pakistan’s parliament should be consulted or a national dialogue be held to take a decision in this regard.”

According to Maulana Ajmal Qadri, “I found him [Nawaz] “very passionate” to develop a relationship with the Jewish state.”

“But the political situation made the affairs go to the background,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview, researcher Noor Dahri had claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his tenure, had sent two delegations to Israel in a bid to normalize relations with the country.

“Looking at history, Nawaz Sharif sent two delegations to Israel to normalize relations,” said Dahri, adding that Benazir Bhutto had sent a delegation to Israel as well when she was Pakistan’s chief executive.