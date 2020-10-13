The London police on Tuesday sought details of “Rule of Six” violation by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif Caught Breaching “Rule of Six”, Wanders in London Streets

As per details, a Twitter user by sharing a video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif walking with five other men drove the attention of the London police.

“Dear @metpoliceuk these men are breaking the six people rule, please look into this. Their group leader’s surname is Sharif and the address is Avenfiled Apartments, Park Lane. Thanks”, the tweet reads.

More than 6 people are not allowed to be together in the UK at the moment. He is breaking the law there too.

The Metropolitan police said in its reply that local police have been informed about the violation.

Met Contact Centre@MetCC on Oct 12, 2020 “Hello can you please DM us about this so we can discuss the matter further.”

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions and has imposed

the three-tier system for additional restrictions in England.

The most recent update from the Government means that people can no longer socialise in groups of more than six (the “rule of six”).

The announcement has scuppered the previous hope that the rules on social distancing could be lifted by the end of the year.

At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: “In England we’re introducing the rule of six. You must not meet socially in groups of more than six. And, if you do, you will be breaking the law.”

The new rule applies to people in private homes, indoors and outdoors, and places such as pubs, restaurants, cafes and public outdoor spaces

People should report their neighbours for any suspected breaches of new “rule of six” limits on social gatherings, the crime minister has said.

People who ignore police could be fined £100 – doubling with each offence to a maximum of £3,200

Pakistan and the United Kingdom are currently in contact for the extradition of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.