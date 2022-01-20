Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said that they have received and assessed medical reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who apparently looks in good health.

Nawaz Sharif Apparently In Good Health, Medical Report

A special medical board formed to investigate health issues faced by the PML-N supermo has completed its review of his medical reports and had sent a detailed report in this regard to the home ministry.

“We have received Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and had sent them to home ministry with a recommendation,” she said and added that the PML-N leader is in good health and has been seen roaming, eating and indulging in other activities.

She said that Nawaz left for London while citing his deteriorating health condition and the lifestyle being adopted by him currently does not reflect on his illness claims.

On January 14, the

Punjab government formed a special medical board to examine the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said, “the Punjab government has constituted a nine-member special medical board comprising senior professors to examine the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and give its opinion regarding his fitness for travel back to the country.”

“The board will submit its report within five days,” he said, sharing a notification in this regard.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan earlier wrote a letter to the provincial government asking it to form a medical board to examine the former premier’s medical reports.

The federal cabinet had instructed the AGP Office to initiate proceedings for “apparent violation of the Undertakings” given before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to enable the PML-N supremo to travel abroad.