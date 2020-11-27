Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar have been offered in London after which Nawaz Sharif has left.

Nawaz Sent Back Mother’s Body To Pakistan After Funeral Prayer in London

According to details, the funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered at Regent’s Park Mosque in London. Former PM Nawaz Sharif, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, former Minister Abid Sher Ali, Hussain Nawaz, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar and others were present.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz has made it clear the Nawaz Sharif and his family members are not restricted to attend the funeral of

Begum Shamim Akhtar.

On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter handle and said that Nawaz, his sons Hassan and Hussain, and Ishaq Dar were free to return to Pakistan. He also warned them against politicizing the matter.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, who was suffering from severe chest pain and worsening dementia, had passed away Sunday afternoon at the Avenfield apartments, where she was staying with her son, Nawaz Sharif.

The body had been transferred to the London Central Mosque’s mortuary late Sunday night after the coroner and local police spent about three hours at the Sharif family’s apartment to complete paperwork to determine the cause of death and other legal requirements.