Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Saturday claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his visa rejection is likely to be turned down and therefore the PML-N is making ground for his return.

Nawaz Likely To Be Deported from UK, PML-N is Making Ground for His Return

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shahbaz Gill said that an application for a visa extension of Nawaz Sharif has already been rejected and they know that an appeal against it will also be rejected and the PML-N leader would be expelled.

“Expulsion of Nawaz Sharif from London is being made up

as a decision from him to return to Pakistan,” he said and added that cowards could never be courageous.

He further said that initially some people were prepared to launch a narrative regarding a revolutionary Nawaz Sharif and now the same people are being hired to build a narrative regarding deal with establishment and culmination of the revolutionary path.

“A push from Britain is likely and therefore a ground is being made via rented people in this regard,” he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also commented on it saying that those waiting to secure a deal for returning to the country will always be political dwarfs, however, this time no one is offering them a deal.