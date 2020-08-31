A robber who threatened shop staff with a knife and a screwdriver during two incidents in Nottingham has been jailed for five years and seven months.

Naveed Butt, 33, Took Wine Bottles Without Paying and Threaten Staff is Jailed for 5 Years in Nottingham

Naveed Butt entered the Best One store at the Texaco petrol station in Meadow Lane, put bottles of wine in a carrier bag and walked out without paying.

When two staff followed him out the store Butt, 33, threatened them with a knife before leaving the scene.

It happened at around 4.20pm on 1 June 2020.

Four days later Butt entered the Co-op in the Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows and started putting jars of coffee into a carrier bag.

When he was approached by a member of staff Butt pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab him.

Butt then took more of the jars before jumping over a barrier and leaving the store without paying.

Following his arrest Butt, of Kirkby Gardens, The Meadows, went on

to plead guilty to charges of robbery, theft, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

He was given a 40-month prison sentence for robbery and two consecutive sentences of six months for possession of a knife and 21-months for the breach of his suspended sentence order.

Butt was handed a six-month concurrent sentence for possession of an offensive weapon and a one-month concurrent sentence for theft.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing last week.

Detective Constable Matt Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully none of the victims were injured during these incidents but they left the shop workers feeling very scared.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats weapon-enabled crime and robbery extremely seriously and we are absolutely committed to driving down weapon-enabled violence wherever it presents.

“I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery in reporting these incidents and their co-operation throughout our investigation. I hope they can take some comfort now that we’ve managed to remove a prolific offender from our streets.”