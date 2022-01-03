Naswar Banned in Middle East, Pakistanis Cant Travel With It at Airports

Arab countries have listed ‘Naswar’ – powdered tobacco snuff mostly consumed in Pakistan and Afghanistan as a drug and banned its use.

After the announcement from the Middle East countries, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has placed banners at the country’s different airports, urging the passengers not to travel to Arab countries with ‘Naswar’.

It said that carrying Naswar while travelling is a crime, and if ‘Naswar’ is found in someone’s luggage in any Arab country, he or she will be severely penalized.The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has prohibited all visitors from carrying ‘Naswar’

with them while traveling to Arab countries.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had declared a ban on eating Gutka, Naswar and Paan at the Jinnah International airport Karachi.

According to a notification by the CAA, the ban would be applicable for all airport staff including the CAA department.

“Strict action would be taken against an employee if caught eating Gutka and Naswar at premises of the airport,” said CAA in a notification.

