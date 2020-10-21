British Lad dumped by his wife after he got married from Panayam village of Chakswari Town of Mirpur, Pakistan in 2013.

Nasro Bibi of Chakswari Wanted To Marry Her 2 Daughters to British Boy For UK VISA

He sponsored his wife Kiran Shazadi on spouse visa who landed in UK in 2015.

One day prior to arriving in UK, Kiran told her husband, her aunt watns to come and pick her up from the airport and asked husband not to come, but Husband ignored her and reached at airport.

When Kiran Shazadi arrived at UK airport, she was not happy as her aunt was not present at airport to welcome her.

Just after spending a week with her husband, Kiran wished to see her aunt who lived in another city of UK, and she her stayed there for 6 weeks then came back to her husband.

After 5 days passed, when her husband was at work she packed her bags her Jewellery, Passport Pakistani ID card and phoned the police claiming she is being abused and locked up in the house.

Police came and arrest husband and took her to her aunt’s house. Husband was released without any charge

as she couldn’t prove him guilty of abusing her and locking her inside.

British lad who could not understand what is the actual matter, contacted his mother in law Nusrat Bibi (akn Nasro) in Pakistan to told her about what her daughter has done with him.

His mother in law from Pakistan said forget her she doesn’t listen to me (“Daff ker uss ki o ae he eyoo g hey”), her aunt has a great influence on her and she only listens to her aunt.

Later the Lad was surprised when Nasro asked him divorce his wife, and offered to marry her younger daughter in Pakistan.

Kiran later filed divorce in order to marry her aunt’s son. This situation left the man in total distress and he came to knew about what is the matter of fact.



Nasro Wanted her both girls to land in UK, this is how Pakistanis from villages of Pakistan can do any thing to get UK visa.

We often listen the stories of how British Families dupe girls from Pakistan to marry their sons, while the real reason is they want a Maid to Cook, Clean and Sleep with their son just for single meal. But now Girls from Pakistan are no more “Simple Brides”.