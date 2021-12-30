Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has lanbded himself in hot waters after raising his voice for Muslims living in India.

Naseeruddin Shah In Hot Waters For Raising Voice for Muslims Living in India

The actor was in an interview addressed the recent call for Muslim genocide in India. Leaders of several far-right Hindu groups have called for ethnic cleansing of minorities in India, particularly the country’s 200 million Muslim community. In one of his statements during the interview, the senior actor called Mughals ‘refugees’.

In a video, Shah claimed that Mughals came to India to make it

their homeland. He also added that Mughals are the ones who have left lasting monuments in the country. “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country.”

He concluded the post by saying, “They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like…”

This statement was not well received among social media users and they decided to troll the actor.